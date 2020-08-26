BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Trading Up 0.2%

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.49. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 7.07% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

