BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Trading Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.69. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 15.66% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

