BOCOM International Downgrades CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) to Neutral

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHINA RESOURCES/ADR stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

About CHINA RESOURCES/ADR

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

