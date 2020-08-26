Bonpay Market Capitalization Tops $101,182.86 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $101,182.86 and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bonpay

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

