boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Shares Down 0.1%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 6,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38.

About boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-30 year old men and women. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and Miss Pap brands.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.