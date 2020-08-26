Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0026

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $293,575.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $636.66 or 0.05585118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinEgg, IDEX, Bit-Z, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

