BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Up 7%

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 1,314,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,349,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. BOX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in BOX by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BOX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

