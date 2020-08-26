BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.00

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and a PE ratio of 35.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.20.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

