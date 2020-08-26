BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.73. BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 2,647 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

