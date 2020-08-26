BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,360,600 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.26% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $131,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,401,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,668,000 after buying an additional 680,347 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,099,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,974 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,579,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 846,559 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,539,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,913,000 after purchasing an additional 297,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,844. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

