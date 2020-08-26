BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 351,114 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 412,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. 690,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,141,092. The company has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

