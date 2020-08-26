BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 55,567 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.04. The stock had a trading volume of 235,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,785. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.29. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

