BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 896,064 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 896,064 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of BCE worth $66,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Balentine LLC bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in BCE by 149.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 19,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

