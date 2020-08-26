BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 988,536 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,536 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $71,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 205,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

