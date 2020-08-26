BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.30% of Pembina Pipeline worth $41,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,963. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

