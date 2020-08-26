BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,264 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $64,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 725,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,324 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

WPM stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 115,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

