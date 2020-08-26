BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,855 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.39% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $46,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 7,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,127. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -562.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

