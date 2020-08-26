BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,979 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $28,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 133,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,737. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 508.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

