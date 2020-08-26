BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,904 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.33% of TELUS worth $70,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 122.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 75.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,949,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2169 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

