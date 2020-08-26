BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 15,409 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $40.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,648.60. 182,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,614.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,518.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,384.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

