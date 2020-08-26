BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,873 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.85% of LHC Group worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHCG traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

