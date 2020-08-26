BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $75,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.68. 215,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,050. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $112.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,856 shares of company stock valued at $25,425,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.