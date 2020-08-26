BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

