BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $179,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $289.16. 1,079,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,282,139. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.52. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

