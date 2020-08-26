BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $122,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.58. 78,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,817.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

