BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $101.76 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,925 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $101,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after buying an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,672 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.87. 22,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.