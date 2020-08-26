BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $139.90 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $139,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $308.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,753. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

