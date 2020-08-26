BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.25 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,903 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,843. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

