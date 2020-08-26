BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $29.92 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,973 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Bank of America by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 280,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,168,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

