BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $44.43 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Service Co. International worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 28,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,745. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

