BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $58.79 Million Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,910 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.28% of Trane worth $58,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of TT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. 20,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

