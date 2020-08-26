BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,846 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.33% of Fortis worth $57,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 297.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,704,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,352,000 after buying an additional 2,772,604 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 16.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,092,000 after buying an additional 1,978,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,229,000 after buying an additional 1,904,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 97.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,636,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,665,000 after buying an additional 1,797,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 46.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,275,000 after buying an additional 1,658,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 16,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,339. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.