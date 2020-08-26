BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,690 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Tc Pipelines worth $123,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,877,000 after purchasing an additional 243,021 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 38,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,369. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

