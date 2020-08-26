BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 108,603 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,603 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 2.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.22% of Shopify worth $242,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after buying an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $48.81 on Wednesday, reaching $1,086.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,002.95 and its 200-day moving average is $712.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,808.76, a PEG ratio of 3,587.31 and a beta of 1.58. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

