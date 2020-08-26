BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,288,475 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288,475 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.33% of Sun Life Financial worth $71,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

