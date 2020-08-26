BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 128,922 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,922 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.34% of CGI worth $56,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CGI by 59.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,917 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,919,000 after buying an additional 404,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,218,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,328,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CGI by 12.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,836,000 after purchasing an additional 239,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CGI by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,560,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.