BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,547 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.41% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $64,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. 88,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

