BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.53% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $30,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,436,000 after acquiring an additional 275,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $309.06.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

