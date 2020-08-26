BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 121,985 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,985 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Gartner worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 71.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 179.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $131,413.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,079 shares of company stock worth $2,362,775 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

