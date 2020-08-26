BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 47,509 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.26% of TE Connectivity worth $70,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.86. 32,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,727,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cfra decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

