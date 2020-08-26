Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report $21.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.35 million to $24.21 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.48 million to $84.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.06 million, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $122.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.77. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.