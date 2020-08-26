Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Entegris posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,304. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after buying an additional 664,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 579,623 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

