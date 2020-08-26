Brokerages Expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will report $16.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.34 billion and the highest is $17.01 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $16.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year sales of $65.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.62 billion to $67.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.99 billion to $66.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

