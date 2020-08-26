Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

