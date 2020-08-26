Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539,458 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.5% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.30% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $155,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,446,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228,873 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 53,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

