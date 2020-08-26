Brown-Forman (BF.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Shares of BF.A stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.82. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $68.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

BF.A has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.