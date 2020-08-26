Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.83. 361,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38.

About Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

