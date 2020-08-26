BTIG Research Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $111.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDT. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.