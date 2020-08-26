BTU Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $34.24 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $34.24 million and $205,750.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.05608100 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049031 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,692 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.