Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.48

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and traded as low as $22.25. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVRDF shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

